Meghan Markle To Narrate Disney+ Nature Doc 'Elephant'

Meghan Markle has her first Hollywood gig after leaving the Royal Family. She will narrate the upcoming Disney+ Nature documentary Elephant. The film "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." The film goes live on April 3rd. This will be Meghan Markle's first official anything after her time as a working Royal is up on March 31st. Also releasing that day will be Dolphin Reef, obviously about dolphins, which is narrated by Natalie Portman.

"Elephant" follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor's footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise. Narrated by Meghan Markle.

"Dolphin Reef" dives under the sea to frolic with some of the planet's most engaging animals: dolphins. Created with Disneynature's signature storytelling style, the film introduces Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can't quite decide if it's time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer. Narrated by Natalie Portman.