Nostalgia is hitting hard right now – thankfully Disney+ has just what we need: a near-endless supply of Disney Channel programming, like Lizzie McGuire, Recess, The Proud Family, Darkwing Duck, and That's So Raven!. Some of these I watched as a kid, while others came out as I got older – but that doesn't diminish the enjoyment factor of these shows. Ranging from cartoons to live action, there's something on this list that'll help ease your mind, and maybe even make you laugh!

So without futher hesitation… here's a look at five Disney Channel "must-watch" shows currently on "The Mouse's" streaming service:

"Recess"

From 1997-1999, Recess centered around a group of unique friends and the lives around them. In just three short seasons this cartoon gave us timeless characters with depth and loads of personality. I'm personally partial to Ashley Spinelli, but she also reminds me of my real life sister — also named Ashley.

"The Proud Family"

The Proud Family is one of the best Disney cartoon shows to come out in the early 2000s. Penny Proud, the series protagonist, was a character every kid could look up to her. Her family is one that many kids could relate too. And if you finish this series and are longing for more — don't worry. The Proud Family movie came out in 2005, and it was recently announced that a new series would be coming to Disney+ soon!

"Lizzie McGuire"

It's hard to believe that Lizzie McGuire is only two seasons long. This show made a serious impact on kids in the early 2000s, and even got a movie. While there has been talks of a reboot series for Disney+, the series is currently in limbo. But for now, you can enjoy the original series as much as you want.

"Darkwing Duck"

This was my absolute favorite show as a child — since it was a Batman spoof. This show is perfect for every superhero fan, or for those who just want a good laugh. Between Drake Mallard — Darkwing Duck — and his sidekick Launchpad McQuack, this show is chock full of physical comedy and gags.

"That's So Raven!"

This early 2000's coming of age story revolves around Raven Baxter. Raven may seem like your typical teen, but she has a secret. She can see into the future. But is this power a blessing, or a curse? This hilarious show deserves to be watched again and again. And thanks to Disney+, you can!

There are a ton of shows that unfortunately didn't make this list, but never fear. We know there is great stuff on Disney+, and it has already more than paid for itself in this household. Have a show you think we should include next time? Let us know in the comments below!