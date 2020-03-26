Landon Montgomery, Co-Founder Of Gearbox Software, Has Passed Away

This week we learned of the passing of Landon Montgomery, who was one of the co-founders of Gearbox Software. He was 46-years-old. The cause of Montgomery's death was not immediately provided. In a statement made to the public, the company posted a quick message on their Twitter account. "We are heartbroken after learning today of the passing of one of our co-founders, Landon Montgomery," it reads. "In our earliest years, Landon played a big role in helping to set our path. We will always be thankful and remember him for being a part of our lives. During this trying time, our thoughts, support, and affection are with those who were closest to him."

Prior to Gearbox, Montgomery worked for Bethesda as an artist and level designer. Having a hand in The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire. After forming Gearbox Software, he oversaw day-to-day operations at the studio. Which had a hand in games such as Borderlands, Halo, and Half-Life under his watch. He directed and produced a few games as well, including Gearbox's first self-owned title Brothers in Arms. As well as Half-Life: Opposing Force and James Bond: Nightfire. Montgomery left the company he founded in 2010 to pursue other interests, which included being a manager at Daybreak Games, and eventually working for NVIFIA as a producer when he passed away.

Our hearts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.