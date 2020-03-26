Laced Records To Release "Tekken" Soundtracks On Vinyl

Laced Records and Bandai Namco have come together to bring a new set of soundtracks to life as the original Tekken and Tekken 2 albums head to vinyl. Both of these will be specially remastered and pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs. As well as being displayed in a deluxe sleeve featuring original artwork. The company worked with four-time Guinness World Record-holder, multi-game world champion Ryan Hart to help develop the releases so that they would be a dream for fans of the series. What's more, the company announced that nine Tekken soundtracks will be released over the course of 2020. Meaning we're getting the remaining five in the numerical series and both of the Tag Tournament soundtracks. You can pre-order them from Laced now as they will ship in May 2020. Here's some added info on the releases.

The vinyl series kicks off with Tekken and Tekken 2 original soundtracks, both available as deluxe double vinyl sets housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite . Tracks have been selected from both the arcade and home console versions. This first pair of titles are now available to pre-order via Laced Records' store. The list of musicians who have contributed to the series is vast, including industry veterans Rio Hamamoto, Shinji Hosoe, Keiichi Okabe, Nobuyoshi Sano, and many, many more. The music of the series is incredibly eclectic, covering everything from electronic music to rock to classical. Each deluxe double vinyl costs GBP £33 / USD $35 and comes in two editions: Standard – traditional black discs.

Limited – coloured discs, exclusive to the Laced Records store. Tekken features yellow & purple discs; Tekken 2 features orange & blue discs. Tekken soundtracks on vinyl are available worldwide excluding Japan.