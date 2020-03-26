"Katy Keene" Preview: Jorge Explains, Katy Stresses, Josie Risks & More

The CW's Katy Keene earned some serious "pop culture street cred" with us for tackling the musical version of Kiss of the Spider Woman last week, but this week? It's about dealing with the fallout as season-long dramas get a whole lot more serious. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) finds himself facing a conversation he's been avoiding, while Katy (Lucy Hale) finds herself in yet another "professional growth" dilemma. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) might end up paying the price for daring to go "different" for her birthday, while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) rolls the dice on a music video to get her music out to the masses.

Image Number: KK108A_0290b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Camille Hyde as Alexandra Cabot, Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Ryan Faucett as Bernardo — Photo: Peter Kramer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

So with the stage set and the lights shining, here's a look at the promo and preview images for "Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)":

"Katy Keene" season 1, epsiode 8 "Chapter Eight: It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)": WE ARE A FAMILY – With everyone reeling from what happened to Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), Jorge must now explain to his dad about Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). Katy (Lucy Hale) is vying for an important apprenticeship, but in order to earn it she is given an impossible task that involves dealing with Xandra (Camille Hyde). The group all wants to celebrate Pepper's (Julia Chan) birthday like in years past, but this year she does something a little different, but her plan gets hijacked by Ms. Freesia (guest star Bernadette Peters). Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is eager to get her music out into the world, so she shoots a music video behind Alexander's (Lucien Laviscount) back. Zane Holtz and Katherine LaNasa also star. Jessica Lowrey directed the episode written by Will Ewing.

Image Number: KK108B_1241b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Luke Cook as Guy LaMontagne — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_1129b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Luke Cook as Guy LaMontagne and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_1032b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Luke Cook as Guy LaMontagne — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_0798b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Luke Cook as Guy LaMontagne — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_0616b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Luke Cook as Guy LaMontagne — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_0548b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Hale as Katy Keene and Luke Cook as Guy LaMontagne — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_0372b.jpg — Pictured: Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_0230b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108B_0050b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Scott McDermott/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108A_0388b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Camille Hyde as Alexandra Cabot and Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy — Photo: Peter Kramer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108A_0257b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Julia Chan as Pepper Smith and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Peter Kramer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108A_0203b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Julia Chan as Pepper Smith, Zane Holtz as K.O. Kelly and Camille Hyde as Alexandra Cabot — Photo: Peter Kramer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: KK108A_0098b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jonny Beauchamp as Jorge Lopez and Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Peter Kramer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

