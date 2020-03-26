Justice League Dark's Best 80s Swamp Thing Impression (#21 Spoilers)

Yesterday's Justice League Dark saw Ram V and Kyle Hotz do their best Alan Moore, Rick Veitch, John Totleben and Steve Bissette-channelling moments, with Swamp Thing and Abigail Holland looking oh-so-very familiar (though he does seem to have lost his Alan Moore lookalike-beard)

But it's not the only such familiar such faces with John Constantine and Zatanna suddenly fitting it with greater ease with the comic book's fine impression.

And even a little bit of Frank Quitely-style panel dropping for good measure.

But it's the return of one figure, absent in life for that classic Swamp Thing run, but with a tendency to return in one hellish shape or form that gives this Justice League Dark comic direction and makes everyone wonder why they just don't call it Saga Of The Swamp Thing and be done with it…

As Abigail gets her uncle back.

And arcade wants to play…

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #21

(W) James Tynion IV, Ram V. (A) Kyle Hotz (CA) Guillem March

Rot 'n' roll! Wonder Woman, Detective Chimp, and special guest star Animal Man fend off a horde of monstrous Rot-infected creatures-but risk contamination with every soul they save! Meanwhile, Zatanna and Constantine discover the secret of the Parliaments in an estranged ally's dreams, but there they find no lullabies-only nightmares!In Shops: Mar 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99