"Fullmetal Alchemist" Crossover Comes To "Final Fantasy Brave Exvius"

Today, the world of Fullmetal Alchemist makes an official invasion of the world of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for a major crossover event. From now until April 8th, you will see several characters from the hit anime series make their way into the game. That includes Edward Elric, Alphonse Elric, Riza Hawkeye, King Bradley, Roy Mustang, and Winry Rockbell. During that time, all players can jump in and summon these new characters, earn rewards from a challenging raid boss, and snag some other Fullmetal Alchemist-inspired content. You can read more about it below, and if you wish to play you can download Final Fantasy Brave Exvius from the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon App store

Limited Time Banner Units – Edward Elric, Alphonse Elric and Riza Hawkeye are available to summon through a limited-time banner, with additional characters King Bradley (a Global Original Unit) and Roy Mustang coming to the game on March 30.

Edward Elric, Alphonse Elric and Riza Hawkeye are available to summon through a limited-time banner, with additional characters King Bradley (a Global Original Unit) and Roy Mustang coming to the game on March 30.

Players will receive a Winry Rockbell unit during each day of the campaign simply by logging in.

Players can unlock generous daily rewards during the campaign by logging in. Raid Events – Players can receive various rewards and event-limited items by defeating Raid Bosses. March 26 – April 8: The First Homunculus Raid Event April 2 – April 8: Fuhrer King Bradley Trail Raid

