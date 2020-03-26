"Final Fantasy VII Remake" PlayStation 4 Bundle Announced for Japan

It's nearly time to sink our teeth into Final Fantasy VII Remake, as it's set to make its official debut on April 10. But it looks like there's one part of the equation that western gamers may not have to look forward to: a Final Fantasy VII Remake PlayStation 4 bundle.

Square Enix and Sony announced a special bundle, with a PS4 Pro and PS4 version available the same day as the game on April 10. The bundle comes with the system of your choice, a black PS4 controller, a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake, 3 months of PlayStation Plus, and a DLC code for a special PlayStation 4 theme featuring Cloud Strife.

The bundle will run around $300 for the PS4 version, and $400 or so for the PS4 Pro bundle. These are regular consoles as well, and don't appear to have any sort of special features or artwork. The theme is pretty sweet, though.

Neither Square Enix nor Sony have confirmed anything similar for players outside of Japan. It's likely that this close to the game's release, it probably won't happen, either. A special edition PS4 would have been cool in this situation, but with all the coronavirus concerns going around, we're probably lucky at this point that the game itself isn't being pushed back.

If for some reason the bundle does happen to debut in the west, we'll make sure to let you know. It's a regular PS4 and PS4 Pro anyway, so you're not missing out too much. Either way, we're all pumped and primed to play FFVII Remake when it finally drops on PS4 next month.