"Fantastic Beasts" Get a New Set of Magical Statues from Eaglemoss

Fantastic Beasts has been a wild ride since its debut and the closing of the Harry Potter story. It showed us an older world of the wizarding community and a huge new line up of characters. With the most recent film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald bringing even more characters to life, Eaglemoss is here to let you bring some of them home. They have been putting out a lot of new statues lately and they are giving a lot of new collectibles for fans of the series. This time three main figures from Crimes of Grindlewald are here as Leta Lestrange, Seraphina Picquery, and Theseus Scamandar bring the magic to your shelves. Each one is nicely detailed with a simple look that is easy on the eyes and can still stand out.

Each Fantastic Beasts character is priced at $19.99 and is all set to release in July 2020. Each one will come with a collectible magazine that will show the history and specific moments of each character from the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. You can find Leta Lestrange here, Seraphina Picquery here, and finally Theseus Scamandar here.

"Oh Newt. You never met a monster you couldn't love."

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Leta Lestrange

Newt's childhood friend, the free-spirited Leta Lestrange is a beautiful addition to our fantastic Wizarding World Figurine Collection! Clever and courageous Leta Lestrange has an impulsive nature. She formed a close bond with shy and caring Newt at Hogwarts and, as an adult, became engaged to Newt's older sibling – the Auror, Theseus. This fantastic metallic resin figurine captures actress Zoë Kravitz in a striking flowing burgundy dress as she keeps a firm grip on her wand. The figurine was inspired by the events in the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald when she enters the Lestrange Mausoleum in Paris to bravely face up to her past. Measures roughly 4-inches tall, the figures comes packaged in a full colour illustrated window box. This figurine is accompanied by a full-colour glossy collector's guide showcasing key moments of Leta Lestrange, her complicated past and a memorable moment from the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Seraphina Picquery

Introducing a beautiful addition to the Wizarding World Figurine Collection! Seraphina Picquery is the president of the Magical Congress of the United States of America wishing to preserve the secrecy of the Wizarding World by any means possible. This figurine of Seraphina Picquery has been carefully crafted to capture the likeness of actress Carmen Ejogo as a President of MACUSA as seen in the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them while she is addressing the International Confederation of Wizards. She is stunning in her ornate golden headdress and a long dark blue robe with an embroidered MACUSA symbol down the front. Crafted in metallic resin, carefully produced in 1:16 scale and stands roughly 4 1/2-inches tall. This majestic looking figurine is accompanied by a full-colour glossy collector's guide looking at Madame president's key moments and packed with stunning photography from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The magazine also explores the danger of Obscurus to the world. Don't miss your chance to add this magical figurine to your collection!

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Theseus Scamandar

Welcome, Theseus Scamander, the Head Auror in the British Ministry of Magic and the older brother of Newt Scamander. Theseus Scamander and his younger sibling Newt have a complicated relationship. But despite their differences, they worked together well to stop Grindelwald's rally at the Lestrange Mausoleum in Paris. This First Wizarding War Hero was brilliantly portrayed by Callum Turner in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. This highly detailed figurine portrays Theseus in a grey flannel suit, striped scarf, and black brogues. He stands soberly with his wand by his side. His full-length tweed overcoat swirls around him when he is called into action. This figurine is accompanied by a full-color glossy collector's guide showcasing key moments of Theseus Scamander, his complicated relationships with his younger brother and essential facts about J. K. Rowling's Wizarding World.