Diamond Comic Distributors Extend Dates on March Previews

Diamond Comic Distributors have reminded retailers that the final deadline for placing initial orders from the March Previews remains tomorrow Friday, March 27th, at 5am ET. Even though no one yet knows what will be published by who and when. Which is why they have told retailers that all products in the March catalogue will be eligible for order adjustments at a later date, once production and shipping schedules have been clarified…

Everyone's just spinning plates. Or Diamond Order Form Catalogues. You can keep up with the effect of the coronavirus epidemic on the comics industry with this link.