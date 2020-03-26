Is DC Comics Still Doing FOC? Because of Punchline

So there I was preparing the usual Thank FOC It's Friday, a semi-weekly mailing list, similar to The Daily LITG, but (mostly) every Friday and planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off. The date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. And a time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. Usually. But this week it's all change. The following publishers will no longer be making their titles avalable for FOC this weekend,

BOOM! Entertainment

Dark Horse Comics

Dynamite Entertainment

IDW Publishing

Image Comics

Marvel Comics

AfterShock Comics

Archie Comic Publications

Artists, Writers & Artisans (AWA)

Oni Press

Titan Comics

Valiant Entertainment

Vault Comics

Zenescope Entertainment

Notably that does not include DC Comics. Really notable. The question then remains… what are DC Comics plans? Are they still going to be offering books on FOC this weekend, intending to somehow print and distribute them towards the end of April? Including the origin of Punchline in the Joker 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular? Anyway, here's what I picked out his week before the edict came down…

Dark Horse has the comic book adaptation of Dan O'Bannon 's original and rather different screenplay to the Alien movie.

's original and rather different screenplay to the Alien movie. The Black Hammer series Colonel Weird Cosmagog by Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook is launching, with a free 1:10 variant cover.

and is launching, with a free 1:10 variant cover. The long-awaited much-delayed Black Label version of Birds Of Prey by Brian Azzarello and Emanuella Lupacchino is up for FOC for the end of April.

and is up for FOC for the end of April. Event Leviathan: Checkmate is meant to be launching from Bendis and Maleev .

and . The Joker 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular is up for FOC, which was to have included the origin of Punchline…

IDW/Top Shelf OGN Camp Spirit by Axelle Lenoir and Cab looks like it may become a perennial…

and looks like it may become a perennial… How did Hellions and Marvel #1 do? #2 is up…

Marvel is launching Black Widow: Widow's Sting. Though any accompanying movie will no longer be around.

Fantastic Four #21, Empyre Handbook, Lords Of Empyre: Hulking are Empyre tie-ins – how did Road To Empyre do?

Marvel is launching X-Factor #1 by Leah Williams and David Baldeon . Or, at least, it was…

and . Or, at least, it was… Boom is celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 and Wicked Things #2 is up.

Titan Comics has Snowpiercer back in a new edition, alongside the new TV show.

And Zenescope, somehow, has the Men In Black back…

Any more for any more?

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.