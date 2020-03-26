'Days of Thunder' Coming to 4K Blu-ray on May 19th

Days of Thunder will be coming to 4K Blu-ray on May 19th. Celebrating the Tony Scott film's 30th anniversary, this will complete a Tom Cruise 4K triple on that day from Paramount, as they will also release Top Gun and War of the Worlds on 4K that same day. This is such a strange film for Cruise, who at the time was far and away the biggest star in Hollywood, and could do no wrong. Hence getting a film about NASCAR racers and the dangers they face behind the wheel into theaters and it becoming a hit. He has one of the best character names of all-time in this one as well: Cole Trickle. Amazing stuff. Check out the cover below.

From the engine roar and fever pitch of professional stock car racing, Days of Thunder explodes with some of the most spectacular racing action ever captured on film. Tom Cruise plays race car driver Cole Trickle, whose talent and ambition are surpassed only by his burning need to win. Discovered by businessman Tim Daland (Randy Quaid), Cole is teamed with legendary crew chief and car-builder Harry Hogge (Academy Award winner Robert Duvall*) to race for the Winston Cup at the Daytona 500. A fiery crash nearly ends Cole's career and he must turn to a beautiful doctor (Nicole Kidman) to regain his nerve and the true courage needed to race, to win and to live.