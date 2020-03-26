Crimes of Grindelwald Arrives at Eaglemoss with New Statues

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald finally showed fan a younger Albus Dumbledore as well as new baddies in the world of Harry Potter. Eaglemoss has already shown us a couple of these statues from Fantastic Beast and it looks like more are on the way. This time we are still staying in The Crimes of Grindelwald movie frame as Ezra Miller's character Credence Barebone gets a debut, along with the human version of Nagini; Maledictus, and another mythical creature Dougal the Demiguise. Each statue is quite simplistic and has just the right detail and color for the $19.99 price tag. These cheaper alternatives can fill the gap for any big Fantastic Beasts fans and give light to some uncommon characters. All the statues are set to release in July 2020 and they all come with special collectors magazines that will showcase the film and the character. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Credence here, Maledictus here, and the Dougal here

Gellert Grindelwald: "You can control it, Credence."

Credence Barebone: "But I don't think I want to, Mr Graves."

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Credence Barebone

Having endured a miserable childhood, Credence Barebone is eager to learn the truth about himself and our Wizarding World Figurine Collection. After the events of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Credence Barebone is on a quest to find his origins that leads him to Paris, France. Convinced that Grindelwald knows the truth about his identity, he chooses to follow the Dark wizard, despite the best attempts of Nagini to stop him. This highly detailed Credence Barebone figurine captures actor Ezra Miller as seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. His attire consists of a shabby black suit and a tie, that reminds us of his spartan upbringing, but now he is wearing a burgundy shirt and pinstriped trousers that he got during his employment at the Circus Arcanus. Credence cups a small chick in his hands that turns out to be a phoenix.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Maledictus

Maledictus, or also known as Nagini, is cursed to be trapped in her serpent form but not yet. Now the elegant animagi crawls into our magical Wizarding World Figurine Collection! Maledictus has the ability to transform into a serpent and stay undetected. But one day that change will become irreversible as she will become one of Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald she is the only friend of Credence and she helps him to search for his origins in Paris. This beautiful highly detailed Maledictus figurine captures the likeness of actress Claudia Kim who portrayed Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Dressed in a shimmering, full-length, blue dress she has a snakelike appearance – a visual cue to her frightening blood curse.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Dougal the Demiguise

Dougal is a Demiguise and has the ability to turn invisible. To make it even more difficult to catch, a Demiguise has a precognitive vision to foresee the most likely immediate future. Thankfully, they are peaceful creatures and only use their abilities when threatened. This beautiful highly detailed Dougal figurine captures the apes appearance of the Demiguise with long silky fur covering its entire body apart from its face, hands and feet. Its large round eyes and long eyebrows give the creature a slightly doleful demeanour. It climbs the stack of wrapped gift boxes holding a bag of candies as seen in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.