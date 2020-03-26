"Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled" Receives The Beenox Content Pack

Activision has just dropped a new content pack into Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, as players can experience the new white and shiny Beenox Pack. The pack is essentially a thank you note from the developers for supporting the game all the way until now. Especially through all the Grand Prix events. Now you can face off against the Beenox team in new racing challenges, as well as score some new gear and other additions to the game. You can read more about them below along with images of how they appear in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Beenox is putting its bumper sticker all over the bonus new content pack, with Beenox-themed skins, kart, paintjob and wheels, and, for players who haven't already unlocked them, an automatic unlock of popular characters Crunch and Geary (the latter will also be fully decked out in a legendary skin for the first time ever!). Players can now go head-to-head with the very best as they race against new ghost times in the Time Trial mode that represent the fastest laps completed by Beenox's development team, with the reward being an amazing new set of Legendary Wheels. For beating best times by Oxide and Velo, racers will be awarded new signature decals, along with a Champion Kart (if not already unlocked) for those who prevail across all of Oxide's Time Trials. Players who have already beaten these times will have this content unlocked automatically.

Perusing the Pit Stop, players will find three new characters, two new karts, a selection of new Legendary Skins, kart customization items and more. Due to popular demand, Beenox is rewarding players with a new version of Rilla Roo, dubbed "Fixed Rilla Roo", who will be in the Pit Stop rotation for players who haven't unlocked him yet. Players who have unlocked the old version of Rilla Roo will automatically get "Fixed Rilla Roo" while being able to keep the old one. Finally, items from each of the eight CTR Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix seasons will also reappear and rotate through the Pit Stop.