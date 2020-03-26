Could John Constantine Revive Twilight Of The Superheroes? (Spoilers)

Si Spurrier is a comic book writer, personally picked by Alan Moore to continue his Crossed +100 series at Avatar Press (the publisher of Bleeding Cool). He is also the current writer of the John Constantine: Hellblazer comic book series from DC Comics, widely praised for bringing a more classic voice and approach to the character, redolent of the best of Alan Moore, Jamie Delano and Garth Ennis. With a couple of uses of the C-word for good measure too.

But could it be going further?

In previous episodes, we have seen events being manipulated by a mysterious older figure. From the conclusion to issue 3, to the set up of issue 4…

And, well, yes, everyone pretty much got who this was meant to be. But issue 5 made it pretty specific.

No, not the Court Of Owls.

But a man who has John Constantine's laugh…

And by all accounts a future version of John Constantine. Now, this is not the only future Constantine we have had. There is mention of one in Kingdom Come, who had a son Zatara with Zatanna. And the Constantine Futures End comic tells the story of John Constantine five years into a possible future of the New 52 universe. While the original Hellblazer series aged John Constantine in real-time with #300 giving us this final version on the last page.

Flat cap and everything. Which also puts me in mind of the great never-written never-published Twilight Of The Superheroes, the pitch purchased by DC Comics from Alan Moore, never written, but occasionally stripped for parts over the years, which we posted the other day.

Which featured an older John Constantine manipulating his younger self. And the younger Constantine finding a way to take revenge on himself. Oh and we suggested that maybe, just maybe, DC Comics officially revisiting Twilight Of The Superheroes may help with the industry's current doldrums. Well, if so, wouldn't Spurrier be just the fellow to write it?

JOHN CONSTANTINE HELLBLAZER #5 (MR)

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Matias Bergara (CA) John Paul Leon

John Constantine has just been named the One True Magelord of All England. Please pray for England.In Shops: Mar 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99