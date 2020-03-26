"Conan" Heading "Home" For New Eps Starting Next Week [PREVIEW]

Even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, a number of late-night programs (like The Daily Dhow with Trevor Noah) are making their way back onto the air via social media and long-distance, multi-site filming and production. That's exactly the approach talk show host Conan O'Brien and Team Coco are taking when Conan returns to TBS on Monday, March 30, with all-new episodes.

As you're about to see from the following teaser, O'Brien's forging ahead with some of the most state-of-the-art equipment that money (you happen to find in your couch's cushions) can buy:

All upcoming episodes will be filmed remotely through iPhone (nice product placement) with show guests interviewed via video chat. The production staff on Conan will work from home to put the episodes together, with the series continuing to air Monday through Thursday, at 11 p.m.

In a released statement, O'Brien joked about the move and the "impact" it may have on the show – saying: "The quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible".

Though O'Brien had been on a break since the beginning of the month, the hiatus was part of the show's production schedule and was not related to the shuttering of other late-night talk shows last week. Even though he won't be reporting to our screens again until the end of the month, O'Brien has used social media to reach out to fans who finds themselves in self-quarantine or home-bound as a result of social distancing with short comedy videos. His podcast Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend recently released a "Quarantine Edition"

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of everyone in the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try and find a way that we can do our jobs safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans out there who may be hungry for silly distraction." – Jeff Ross, Executive Producer