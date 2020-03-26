"Charmed": Macy, Mel & Maggie Hope "Third Time's The Charm" [PREVIEW]

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

If it feels like it's been awhile since your eyeballs were treated to a new episode of The CW's Charmed well… you're right. It's been a long, slow month since we last watched "Sudden Death" – and the mandatory social distancing and self-quarantining crunch we're living under hasn't slowed things down.

But with "Third Time's The Charm," Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are back – and finding themselves having to confront and overcome some imaginary and all-too-real fears if they want the "Power of Three" back.

CMD215A_0237b
Image Number: CMD215A_0237b — Pictured (L – R): ÊMadeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, and Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera. — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Now here's your look at the promo and preview images (including the one above) for this week's episode "Third Time's The Charm" – which definitely vibes much differently than what we've seen this season.

Hmmm…

"Charmed" season 2, episode 15 "Third Time's The Charm": DIE TRYING – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must face their worst fears in order to reclaim the power of three. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend.

CMD215B_BTS_0034b
Charmed -" Third Time's the Charm"- — Image Number: CMD215B_BTS_0034b — Pictured (L – R): Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, ÊMadeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, and Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CMD215B_0193b
Charmed -" Third Time's the Charm"- — Image Number: CMD215B_0193b — Pictured (L – R): ÊMadeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, and Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
charmed
Charmed -" Third Time's the Charm"- — Image Number: CMD215B_0354b — Pictured: Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
charmed
Image Number: CMD215B_0127b — Pictured: Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera: — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
charmed
Image Number: CMD215B_0344b — Pictured: Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood — Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood.

charmed
The CW

CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

About Ray Flook

Proudly serving as TV Editor, Ray started with Bleeding Cool in 2013 as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought aboard as staff in 2017. Counting John Cusack as his pop culture "spirit animal," his "word fu" stays strong as he continues trying really hard to be the sheppard...

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  