'Call of the Wild' Latest Disney Film to Get Early Digital Release

Call of the Wild, the latest adaptation of the Jack London classic, will see an early digital release this Friday, March 27th on VOD platforms. The Harrison Ford film was released into theaters late last month, by Disney, and was the first film to be released under the new 20th Century Studios banner. It was doing solid business, having grossed $107 million worldwide before the Coronavirus outbreak closed theaters around the world. The digital release will be at a special price of $14.99.

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic–and emotionally authentic–characters.

Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Cara Gee, Michael Horse, Jean Louisa Kelly, Colin Woodell, Adam Fergus, and Abraham Benrubi hits VOD streaming tomorrow, March 27th.