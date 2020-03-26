Bandai Namco Will Release "Mr. Driller DrillLand" On PC & Switch

Bandai Namco announced today that they will be releasing Mr. Driller DrillLand will be coming to the west and be released on PC and Nintendo Switch. It's been a minute since we've seen the character have a new game, as you will dive into this action puzzler that has you drilling to the bottom while destroying colored blocks along the way. The company didn't give an official release date, only that it would be out sometime this year. You can read more from the announcement below as well as check out the trailer and screenshots.

Mr. Driller returns in Mr. Driller DrillLand to invite players to a secret amusement park known as "DrillLand", located 500 meters underground. Players can explore and conquer the five attractions in Drill Land, each with their own set of unique gameplay rules and final bosses that must be defeated at the end of each attraction. Mr. Driller DrillLand also features competitive multiplayer modes where up to four players can race to the finish or battle it out in DrillLand on one console; a "Casual Mode" is also available for players who want to dig and explore DrillLand at a leisurely pace and 'enjoy' a day in the park. "Mr. Driller DrillLand has a quirky and colorful charm that everyone can dig," said Abelina Villegas, Associate Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "With its simple yet exciting gameplay, anyone can pick Mr. Driller DrillLandand enjoy its challenging puzzles by themselves or share the fun with friends in Drill Land!"