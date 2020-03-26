'Bad Education': Hugh Jackman Stars in HBO Dark Comedy April 25

Bad Education, a new HBO Original Film about corruption in a high-ranking school district and the ensuing attempt at a cover-up, has a new trailer. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, and Ray Romano as the heads of the Roslyn School District in Long Island, the setting of a real-life embezzlement scandal back in 2006. The superintendent Frank Tassone, with help form other staff, stole somewhere around $11 million from the district.

Watch the trailer and see the poster for the HBO Film Bad Education down below.

Bad Education, debuting Saturday, April 25 on HBO, stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman, Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy winner Ray Romano. Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade. Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country. He's forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself.

Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, and Geraldine Viswanathan premieres on HBO Saturday, April 25th at 8PM.