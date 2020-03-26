Arkade Blaster Shows "DOOM Eternal" Being Played With Motion Controls

A cool new video is out from the Arkade Blaster crowdfunding campaign, showing off the product playing DOOM Eternal from a mobile device. The creators behind the new gaming gun have been running an Indiegogo campaign for a while now, trying to fully fund their new gaming gun that uses 360-degree motion controls in a game. That way you can play stuff like DOOM Eternal from a mobile device and be able to react with the ferocity and precision of someone actually holding a BFG 9000. Today, they released a video showing off all the possibilities as they have kicked off their campaign with YouTube star PewDiePie at the helm. Here's a little more info on the gun and the campaign, along with the video.

The Arkade Blaster is a point-and-shoot motion controller from gaming peripheral manufacturer Arkade, that will work with hundreds of PC and mobile games. The company recently launched an indiegogo campaign for the peripheral, which is built by shooter fans for shooter fans. Players simply clip their iOS or Android phone into the Arkade Motion Blaster and connect to their favorite PC or mobile games for heart-pounding point-and-shoot gameplay in hundreds of games including Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Halo, Rainbow Six, Counter Strike, PUBG, Fortnite and many more.