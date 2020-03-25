"Yu-Gi-Oh!" TCG Getting The Battles Of Legend: Armageddon Booster Set

Konami announced a brand new booster set on the way for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with Battles Of Legend: Armageddon. The set will be released on July 24th for $4 per pack. This will be an all-foil booster set filled with references to both the anime series and the manga. Each 5-card pack contains 4 Ultra Rares and 1 Secret Rare, but they didn't say how man total would be in the series. The company released a small list of some of the cards you'll see and what they'll be able to do. But we'll have to wait until July for the finer details.

Chaos Emperor, the Dragon of Armageddon previously only available to those who proved themselves worthy in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series, released now for all to harness its power! Alongside new soldiers from Toon Chaos, you can show what it truly means for Chaos to reign supreme.

More legendary Dragons descend! Duelists will have a chance to collect Trishula, the Dragon of Icy Imprisonment; Judgment, the Dragon of Heaven; Dark Armed, the Dragon of Annihiliation; and Darkness Metal, the Dragon of Dark Steel.

In an incredible discovery, Jim Crocodile Cook's "Fossil" cards from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX have been unearthed! Summon an ancient Level 8 Fusion Monster that can attack twice and steal a monster from your opponent's Graveyard. But that's not all, if your "Fossil" monster is destroyed, the "Fossil" Fusion Spell Card you used to Summon it can add itself back to your hand to Summon again.

Another shot at tournament powerhouses like Artifact Sanctum and Chimeratech Megafleet Dragon.

Themed support like Madolche Anjelly and Black Whirlwind.

Foil upgrades to fan favorites like Mecha Phantom Beast O-Lion and Dragon Buster Destruction Sword!