WWE The New Day Makes an Entrance with Statues from Eaglemoss

WWE fans can prepare their collections as Eaglemoss is really bringing the heat with a huge line up of wrestling statues. These statues cover a wide variety of modern wrestlers and wrestling legends. This time we are taking a look at a modern wrestling group, The New Day. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E are here and ready to take home the Tag Team Championship belt with these new statues. Each WWE Championship Statue will include a collectors magazine that will feature characters moves, history, and an in depth look at the WWE, which is a great added bonus on top of the statue. Each of the New Day members is showing off their classic The New Day outfits from TLC 2015. The detail and color are nicely done and are a great piece whether you want to get one of them by themselves or the whole group.

The New Day Members statue is sold individually and is priced at $19.99 each. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Xavier Woods here, Kofi Kingston here, and Big E here. Be on the lookout for more WWE Championship statues from Eaglemoss to come and take your fandom to new levels.

"Don't you dare be sour. Clap … ! For your world-famous, two-time champs, and feeeeel the powerrrrrr."

WWE Championship Collection Xavier Woods Statue

The man behind the WWE's most energetic tag team The New Day, Xavier Woods comes to our WWE Championship Collection! Xavier Woods was the man who first proposed that the New Day come together in 2014 after approaching Kofi Kingston and Big E. What comes next are multiple WWE Tag Team Titles and wins that brought them to the top of the ranks. This fantastic metal resin Xavier Woods figurine captures trombone-playing, Booty-O's-munching wrestler in his classic blue New Day outfit from TLC 2015, when his team won the title. He is holding his trombone ready to rock the ring. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at almost 5-inches on a ring style WWE base!

WWE Championship Collection Kofi Kingston

From day one, Kofi Kingston was moving in only one direction: higher and higher and higher. Kofi Kingston has been dazzling the WWE universe for more than a decade. This fantastic metal resin Kofi Kingston figurine captures Ghanaian-born wrestler in his classic blue New Day outfit from TLC 2015, when their team won the title. He is stepping forward greeting the crowd with his arms outstretched and two ponytails. The figurine is masterfully hand-painted and stands at almost 5-inches tall on a ring style WWE base!

WWE Championship Collection Big E Statue

Big E is not afraid to fight everyone from our WWE Championship Collection! Portrays Big E posing on a stage like base, dominating the ring. WWE logo on the front of the base so you know it's official. Hand-painted for incredible detail. The fantastic statue comes with an officially approved 16-page magazine. Written by WWE experts, the magazine takes a look at Superstar Big E's career, his greatest matches, signature moves and the history of the WWE organization.