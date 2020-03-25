"Torchlight III" Announces New Hero Class With The Sharpshooter

Perfect World Entertainment has introduced a new hero class is coming to Torchlight III as players will be able to choose the Sharpshooter. According to the developers, this new class mixes careful precision skills with ranged weapons, along with magical trinkets to be one of the best sniper/ranged characters in the game. The Sharpshooter is "cunning and willing to bend the rules" as part of their survival skills, with the ability to take out hordes of creatures from a distance and basically take charge in any situation. The new hero class has been added to the Closed Alpha if you wish to try them out. You can read a little more about them below, as well as check out their trailer.

Armed with a signature bow, the Sharpshooter can fire off a barrage of shots to destroy enemies from a distance. While exploring the different biomes featured in Torchlight III, players can level up powerful skills that help the Sharpshooter deploy a series of dirty tricks and regenerate precious ammo (additional details available on the game's official blog). The Sharpshooter joins previously announced hero classes including the magical Dusk Mage, mechanized Forged and locomotive-conducting Railmaster.