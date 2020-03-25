The ESL Updates Their Esports Schedule For Several Properties

The ESL has announced further changes to some of its upcoming esports events in light of the continuing coronavirus spread around the world. We now know that DreamHack Dallas and Jönköping have both been rescheduled to August 2020 for the time being, while the second half of 2020 is currently still on schedule. We also now know that the ESL One/CS:GO Major for Rio de Janeiro has been pushed into November 2020. The ESL One LosAngeles Dota 2 Major and ESL One Birmingham Dota 2 Master will now both be played entirely online and broadcast for the public on Twitch and YouTube, much like Blizzard had done recently with the Hearthstone Los Angeles Masters. Here's some added details from the organization on the moves.

The newschedule is adjusted for impacts caused bycurrent precautionarymeasures taken byregulators in manymarketsworldwide as a result of continued spreading of the new Coronavirus and the related Covid-19 disease. As a consequence of the pandemic, MTG's portfolio company ESL has decided to adjust two additional events in its esports Master properties schedule to ensure business continuity and continued delivery of esports entertainment in a responsible way, while taking into account current limitations and restrictions on a country per country basis.