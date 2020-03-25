The Daily LITG, 25th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Angel Medina

Welcome to the pretty-much-mostly-daily Lying In The Gutters. A run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The 10 most-read stories yesterday
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles"Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
- Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
- "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
- "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
- Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
- The State of the Comics Industry Under Coronavirus – On Tuesday
- DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
- Steve Geppi and Diamond Making Plans For After The Coronavirus Pandemic
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Comic Store In Your Future No More?
