The Daily LITG, 25th March 2020 – Happy Birthday Angel Medina

The 10 most-read stories yesterday

  2. Diamond's Steve Geppi Confirms Closure, No New Comics After This Week
  3. "Stargirl" Creator/Co-Showrunner Geoff Johns Releases Heartfelt Letter
  4. "Supergirl": So Why Did The Show Kill Off Jeremiah Danvers So Sloppily?
  5. Diamond Comic Distributors No Longer Taking In New Comics
  6. The State of the Comics Industry Under Coronavirus – On Tuesday
  7. DC Comics' Printer Closes Tomorrow
  8. Steve Geppi and Diamond Making Plans For After The Coronavirus Pandemic
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Comic Store In Your Future No More?

One year ago…

  1. 'The Walking Dead' Season 9, Episode 16 "The Storm" [PREVIEW]
  2. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 11 "Lasting Impressions" Review [Spoilers]
  3. Imagine Doing 'Alien' As Your High School Play Because These Kids Did
  4. Welcome to the X-Men, Jonathan Hickman… Hope We Survive the Experience [X-ual Healing 3-20-19]
  5. Tini Howard and Kei Zama Launch New Death's Head Comic For Marvel, With Wiccan and Hulking
  6. Everything in Mark Brooks' Art For Jonathan Hickman's House of X and Powers of X is There For a Reason
  7. Is Chris Claremont About to Rewrite the History of Nightcrawler? (Spoilers)
  8. Mr. and Mrs. X #9 Introduces Another Secret X-Men Child (SPOILERS)
  9. Marvel Comics Doesn't Want Anyone to Think the Punisher is a Hero
  10. Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Gets an Omnibus, and More For 2019

Happening today…

  • Nothing.

Happy birthday to…

Angel_Medina

  • Angel Medina, artist on Spawn, Hulk, Warlock, Avengers, Spider-Man.
  • Kathy Bottarini, comic store owner of Comic Book Box, California
  • Megan Kilar, store manager of Comics Unlimited, Concord, New Hampshire

