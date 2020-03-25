Paul "Big Show" Wight is living the kind of family life that sometimes has him nostalgic for the relaxing days of chair shots and steel cage matches – at least that's the impression we're getting from the official trailer for Netflix's upcoming family comedy series The Big Show Show. Set to debut on the streaming service starting April 6, the 8-episode, half-hour series stars Wight, Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat), and Lily Brooks O'Briant (The Tick).

Here's a look at the official Netflix trailer for The Big Show Show:

Developed by WWE Studios and writers Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) and Jason Berger (LA to Vegas), The Big Show Show shows us what happens when the teenage daughter of Big Show (Wight), a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. Quickly becoming outnumbered and outsmarted, Show is realizing that despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention. Bycel and Berger serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside WWE Studios' Susan Levison and Richard Lowell.

For those who've followed Wight's career, you know that he's proven that he can more than hold his on in front of the camera outside of the ring. Revisit the times he guest-appeared on NBC's Saturday Night Live (also impressive for his ability to hide a steel chair behind his back). For us, he was a wish-we-saw-more-of-him highlight from the second (and sadly, final) season of SYFY's brilliant Happy! – and of course, there's his work on the channel's horror-fantasy series Van Helsing. Let's also not short-change his quality mic work over the years – from his pre-WWE days to his time on Raw and SmackDown – that require a high level of improv and acting skills.