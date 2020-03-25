SXSW 2020 Announces Its 2020 Gaming Awards Winners

SXSW 2020 may have been canceled, but that doesn't mean some of the non-attendance stuff was as they still decided to give out its Gaming Awards. The coronavirus may have forced the event to not happen, but they can still give away awards to all those who were nominated and eventually won. Here's the complete list of winners, and you can view some of the acceptance speeches here.

VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Studio: FromSoftware / Activision

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a unique gaming experience on any handheld device.

Winner: Sky: Children of the Light

Studio: thatgamecompany

TABLETOP GAME OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.

Winner: Paladins of the West Kingdom

Studio: Renegade Game Studios

XR GAME OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.

Winner: No Man's Sky BEYOND VR

Studio: Hello Games

TRENDING GAME OF THE YEAR

Awarded to the game that consistently entertained and kept us watching on social platforms with its humor, stories, and more.

Winner: Pokemon Sword and Shield

Studio: Game Freak / The Pokemon Company, Nintendo

MATTHEW CRUMP CULTURAL INNOVATION AWARD

Awarded to the game that best challenges the "norm" of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Winner: Disco Elysium

Studio: ZA/UM

MOST PROMISING NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Awarded to a new property that risked creating something fresh and that excelled within its genre or category for the year.

Winner: The Outer Worlds

Studio: Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

EXCELLENCE IN ANIMATION

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding animations.

Winner: KINGDOM HEARTS III

Studio: Square Enix

EXCELLENCE IN ART

Awarded to the game with the most expressive and creative artistic style.

Winner: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Studio: Nintendo

EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept and best execution.

Winner: Control

Studio: Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

EXCELLENCE IN GAMEPLAY

Awarded to the game with the best gameplay mechanics.

Winner: Devil May Cry 5

Studio: Capcom

EXCELLENCE IN MULTIPLAYER

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

Winner: FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

Studio: Square Enix

EXCELLENCE IN MUSICAL SCORE

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.

Winner: Death Stranding

Studio: Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.

Winner: Disco Elysium

Studio: ZA/UM

EXCELLENCE IN SFX

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.

Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Studio: Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming.

Winner: Death Stranding

Studio: Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ACHIEVEMENT

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals.

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Studio: FromSoftware / Activision

GAME INDUSTRY CHAMPION OF CHANGE

This award recognizes an individual who has brought about positive change and broken down barriers for others across the game industry.

Winner: Steven Spohn

GAME INDUSTRY JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

This award recognizes an individual with the most groundbreaking and influential coverage of the game industry.

Winner: Cecilia D'Anastasio