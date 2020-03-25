"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" DLC Could Be the Latest Coronavirus Casualty

If you were hoping to get your hands on the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass soon, you might end up a bit disappointed.

Masahiro Sakurai had previously noted that the new Fighter Pass had been scheduled to debut later in 2020. However, with the global pandemic that is the Coronavirus outbreak, there could be some heady delays when it comes to getting the pass to players.

In a recent issue of Famitsu, Sakurai noted that the entire team on Smash had to delay a certain presentation meant to go to publishers to detail their plans for the new pass. If anyone in the building subsequently contracted the virus, then production on the DLC would have to come to an end.

Sakurai later explained that he believed there could very well be delays related to the virus in this vein in the near future. So it's possible we may have to end up waiting longer than originally planned to get our hands on a series of new fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

That's just the world we're living in right now, unfortunately. We'll be sure to get back to you with any further details that pop up.