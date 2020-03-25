Sony is Slowing Down PlayStation Download Speeds in Europe

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to shake up our way of life, Sony has made an important decision regarding how it will approach making a dent in the current crisis.

In Europe, Sony is now slowing game download speeds, according to a statement posted to the official PlayStation Blog. President and CEO Jim Ryan ran down the details.

"We believe it is important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practicing social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access."

In the area, that means there will certainly be some slowdown to deal with.

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and their doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."

There isn't a date for when this might come to an end, and Sony hasn't indicated that it will be happening in the United States, but it may be best to prepare for it as an inevitability.