"Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's Series Lands New Teaser

In the following official teaser for Rick and Morty duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahn's upcoming adult animated sci-fi Hulu series Solar Opposites, Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack) clearly have some "differing opinions" when it comes to life on Earth (as you'll see in more detail when the series premieres May 8 on the streaming service).

The fact that they're aliens who are here to protect a device that will terrafrom the planet into something "shiny and new" – and we're assuming wiping our the current "animals" (us) populating it – makes us want to keep them on humanity's good side. So let's just say their opinions matter – assuming they don't kill themselves (or each other) adapting to/enjoying the vices of our planet:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Hulu's Solar Opposites features an all-star line-up of voice actors, including Roiland, Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and many more.

"Solar Opposites is coming! We can only show you the teaser right now, but the whole season will be out in a matter of weeks! Stay inside and stay healthy so you can watch and love this show and call us geniuses and all that s**t." – Justin Roiland & Mike McMahn