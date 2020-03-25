"Singled Out": Quibi, MTV Studios Unveil Dating Series Reboot Trailer

When Quibi steps out onto the television/streaming stage on April 6, it does so with a nice cross-section of both original content as well as reboots/reimaginings – and one of the latter that we're looking forward is MTV Studios' 2020 take on Singled Out.

Gone are Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, and in their places are hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster – who have been assigned the responsibility of hooking up a new generation of singles – of all genders and sexual preferences – over the run of 20 episodes. But in this age of social media, of course there's a twist: the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.

Here's your look at what Quibi and MTV Studios' Singled Out has in store this season:

One of the other MTV mainstays we're looking forward to seeing rebboted is Punk'd, with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper taking over hosting/"prank ringmaster" responsibilities from Ashton Kutcher this time around. While no premiere date was revealed, the streaming service did release an official announcement teaser (see below) for the MTV Studios co-produced project.

"Punk'd is one of MTV's most iconic franchises. I grew up watching this show and it's surreal to be in the driver's seat this time around on Quibi." – Chance the Rapper

Quibi is set to have over 175 original shows and 8,500 "quick bites" of content, ranging from comedies and dramas to news and reality series – all set in a three-tier structure: features, episodic, and "Daily Essentials." Quibi looks to deliver content that spans over several, 7-10 minute segments – with 35 of the upcoming shows being movies broken up into chapters.