'Scoob!': New International Poster For Scooby-Doo Film

Scoob! unfortunately yesterday was taken off the release schedule by Warner Bros. This new take on Scooby-Doo looks pretty wild and fun, and I know I am not alone in my anticipation for it. Because of what is going on in the world currently, we do not know when we will see the film, but we do have a look at a new international poster today!

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo's origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. "SCOOB!" reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Scoob!, featuring the voice talents of Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Issacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker opens…well we don't know when anymore. Hopefully soon though!