"Rogue Company" Receives A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Hi-Rez Studios and First Watch Games released a brand new gameplay trailer this week for their upcoming cross-platform team shooter game, Rogue Company. The game itself centers around a rouge organization that takes million dollar contracts from big-name companies and countries to do jobs others can't. Pick your top mercenaries for the job and dive in with a mix of weapons, gadgets, and special skills to take on anything. Here's the new trailer, as well as a few quotes from the devs about the game. Rogue Company is currently in Alpha, which you can try out by applying here.

"Gamers should be able to play with their friends, regardless of platform", says Lead Game Designer – and former Halo world champion – Scott Lussier. "Rogue Company is all about bringing together a huge community of gunslingers and giving them a depth of gameplay to show off their individual style." "We're tired of grown-up shooters being overly serious", says Chris Larson, Executive Producer. "Rogue Company matches a modern, high-style universe with tight, tactical action gameplay. The alpha testers are loving it and we can't wait to welcome more of you in as we gear up for launch!"