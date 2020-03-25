"Rogue Company" Receives A Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Hi-Rez Studios and First Watch Games released a brand new gameplay trailer this week for their upcoming cross-platform team shooter game, Rogue Company. The game itself centers around a rouge organization that takes million dollar contracts from big-name companies and countries to do jobs others can't. Pick your top mercenaries for the job and dive in with a mix of weapons, gadgets, and special skills to take on anything. Here's the new trailer, as well as a few quotes from the devs about the game. Rogue Company is currently in Alpha, which you can try out by applying here.

Rogue Company Main Art
Credit: Hi-Rez Studios

"Gamers should be able to play with their friends, regardless of platform", says Lead Game Designer – and former Halo world champion – Scott Lussier. "Rogue Company is all about bringing together a huge community of gunslingers and giving them a depth of gameplay to show off their individual style."

"We're tired of grown-up shooters being overly serious", says Chris Larson, Executive Producer. "Rogue Company matches a modern, high-style universe with tight, tactical action gameplay. The alpha testers are loving it and we can't wait to welcome more of you in as we gear up for launch!"

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys standup comedy, Let's Play videos and trying new games, along with hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   envelope  