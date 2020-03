Rick Remender's Image Comics Art Dump is a Cure for Coronavirus Blues

…But not for coronavirus itself, no matter what Donald Trump may tell you.

As the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent comics industry shutdown has comic book readers on edge, wondering when they'll get their next fix of weekly superhero chapbooks, a hero has emerged with a seemingly endless supply of clickbait article fodder to save the day. Of course we're talking about Rick Remender, who, stuck in the house himself, has been going through old file folders and showing off art and rejected story pitches from his career.

Yesterday, we learned about Remender's plans for taking over the X-books that never came to be after Remender told Marvel to drown in hobo piss in 2014 after they wanted him to write the corporately-mandated story that would become known as Inhumans vs. X-Men. Earlier today, we looked at Remender's rejected pitch for a Spider-Man story bursting with bug-themed baddies.

Now, we've collected all of Remender's tweets showing off concept art, designs, promotional artwork, and others from the all-star lineup of artists that have partnered with Remender for creator-owned comics at Image.

Black Science meets Spawn cover by @ScaleraMatteo pic.twitter.com/zDK70c1YNy — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Bunch of great @bengal_art Death or Glory design stuff pic.twitter.com/ese5P0JavZ — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 22, 2020

Here are @ScaleraMatteo's early Grant McKay designs from Black Science w colors by @DeanWhiteColor pic.twitter.com/K6Zg0QqTBT — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Here's concept art for Grant in Godworld by @ScaleraMatteo and Moreno Dinisio from the 3rd Black Science arc pic.twitter.com/uYEP6TJjGd — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Here are some more @ScaleraMatteo Black Science designs. Found a bunch that I'm sad to say didn't make it into the HC collections pic.twitter.com/b152UH8zF0 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Some more @WesCraigComics Deadly Class concept art pic.twitter.com/mvyHGdnHv2 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Death or Glory 1 by @bengal_art One of the best covers ever from start to finish to 2nd print variant pic.twitter.com/cLsqEW5a0N — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Here's a nice process for one of @JeromeAOpena's Fear Agent covers with stunning colors by the great Michelle Madsen pic.twitter.com/P8hP7VOxay — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Some other @JeromeAOpena Fear Agent inks and design stuff pic.twitter.com/yGDzlDxE4h — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Some @JeromeAOpena and Michelle Madsen Fear Agent pages pic.twitter.com/PioTVSqy6F — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Found a metric ton of amazing @GregTocchini LOW designs pic.twitter.com/KocnBBlHFu — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

The pure insanity that is @GregTocchini was made apparent while he was designing the world of LOW. Next level greatness. Zoom in on this: pic.twitter.com/oyb3Hz723v — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

More gorgeous work by @GregTocchini on his LOW designs. Some were so good they became cover art. pic.twitter.com/gIpzOwx1p2 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

More art by @GregTocchini and @DaveMcCaig from LOW. So much love in every panel. Also an unused page of pencils from issue 1. pic.twitter.com/fHdRv6etst — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

The painting @GregTocchini did for the LOW HC forces me to stop and stare into it every time I see it. These are back in print. When the world comes back get one. pic.twitter.com/sHmjVxYWkZ — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Here's a Fear Agent piece I commissioned as well as some Giant Generator characters from the great Alex Riegel: pic.twitter.com/43SNicHWZW — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 23, 2020

Okay, I'm back at the computer and ready to start the daily distraction of digging through and organizing old file folders. Let's start with some Last Days of American Crime pages by @GregTocchini pic.twitter.com/P2FILDPiES — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Some more Last Days of American Crime pages by @GregTocchini He bleeds on every page, every panel. pic.twitter.com/L22hWCnFLQ — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

One more blast of Last Days of American Crime pages by @GregTocchini with LA under martial law pic.twitter.com/pJxfCQVrlU — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Strange Girl design pencils by @corenthal w inks and colors by @harperj10 and me pic.twitter.com/47bRlfU8bk — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Process of the great M.W. Kaluta's Strange Girl cover: pic.twitter.com/GvSjOmFbcE — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Cracking open the treasure chest that is the Seven to Eternity folder. Here are some terrific @JeromeAOpena designs: pic.twitter.com/xKWAm0Fn6a — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

And more Seven to Eternity designs by @JeromeAOpena pic.twitter.com/ATt64q4D39 — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

And more Seven to Eternity designs by @JeromeAOpena pic.twitter.com/YjBooTWlhi — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

And even more Seven to Eternity designs by @JeromeAOpena pic.twitter.com/nv43wo14sM — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

And more, more, more Seven to Eternity designs by @JeromeAOpena pic.twitter.com/cygnqdk6ZT — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 24, 2020

Remender, we raise a tall glass of hobo piss to you. Not only have you been keeping comic fans occupied, but you're singlehandedly providing a stimulus to the clickbait comics media in these difficult times. Cheers!