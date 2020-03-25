Redstone Interactive Announces New WWI FPS title "Beyond The Wire"

Redstone Interactive announced this week that they have a new first-person shooter based around World War I on the way called Beyond The Wire. The devs aimed to create a gritty version of the war, where they say it "avoids sacrificing playability for historical accuracy and ensures an ever-changing gaming landscape". Along with incorporating their own multiplayer aspect. Along with the announcement they released a new trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

