Rebecca Sugar Says Steven Universe Will Not Continue as a Comic Book

Bad news for hardcore fans of the Cartoon Network animated series Steven Universe, a group colloquially known as Stevebronies. Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar has shot down rumors that the show will continue in comic book form after the hour-long Steven Universe Future series finale airing later this week. Sugar took to Twitter to crush the hopes and dreams of Stevebronies everywhere.

Possible bootleg Steven Universe zines aside, it looks like Friday's series finale really is the end. The Steven Universe ongoing comic by BOOM! Studios ended in January with issue #36. But though Steven Universe may be ending, its sure to live on in reruns forever, and if you haven't read the comics that exist already, now's the perfect time while everyone is staying home and social distancing. You can find the single issues and collections, some of which are available to read for free by Amazon Prime members or subscribers to ComiXology Unlimited, here.

