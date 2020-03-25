'Re-Animator' Director Stuart Gordon Has Passed Away at Age 72

Stuart Gordon, director of horror classic Re-Animator and co-creator of Disney's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, has passed away. Details about how he passed have not been shared by his family. He was 72 years old. An incredibly nice man, he did the horror convention circuit and was always available to fans and ready with a story from his 30+ years in the business. His rep Dominic Mancini released this statement confirming his passing to The Hollywood Reporter:

"He was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and will be greatly missed," Mancini said Wednesday. "He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft. He left his fingerprints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy."

Stuart Gordon will forever be remembered for his directorial debut Re-Animator, the 1985 zombie-comedy about a mad scientist who discovers a serum so that he can "re-animate" dead bodies. The practical effects and blue comedy struck a chord with horror fans, and it has become one of the most-loved films in the genre. It still plays at midnight screenings around the world, and spawned two sequels, comics, action figures, and tons more.