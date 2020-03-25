Mister Fantastic, Getting It Wrong Again in Amazing Spider-Man #42

Oh Mister Fantastic, When you get it wrong, you really get it wrong. Today's Immortal Hulk #33 reminds of us a certain Planet Hulk, a result of Mister Fantastic sending Hulk off to a peaceful planet, to live out his days in harmless solitude, only for him actually to end up on a warlike planet, have to fight his way to the top and return to Earth with a brethren of warriors to declare war on those who would exile him.

It didn't end well.

Today, in Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Nick Spencer and Ryan Ottley, we get an encounter with alien refugee Gog, and reminded of a former encounter from 1992 with Erik Larsen,,,

and the Sinister Six in Spider-Man #26…

With Mister Fantastic offering to send Gog back to where he came from.

And in Amazing Spider-Man #42 we get a Very Special Episode telling the whole story of Gog, and why he is a lot more important to the Marvel Universe than we ever thought. But that, yes, Mister Fantastic went and did it again.

Yeah, about those problems…

Another war planet? Come on Mister Fantastic, why not peek ahead before sending someone off to war?

I mean, even your kids know what's up…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

• Well, knowing what Boomerang is doing sure didn't help.

• Spidey and Boomerang are in trouble in a VERY BIG WAY. Rated T In Shops: Mar 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 4)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Terry Dodson

A nation of mutants' lives is at stake while FRANKLIN RICHARDS makes a momentous decision! Will the FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN just stand by and allow it to happen? Rated T+In Shops: Mar 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99