Microsoft is Offering Free "Minecraft Education" Content Now

Times are rough, and it's hard to stay entertained and focused when we're going through a global pandemic. That's why Microsoft is offering free Minecraft Education content to help kids out of school learn while they're away from class.

Heading to the Minecraft marketplace, you'll find a new Education collection that you can select several types of educational content from, including tours of places like the International Space Station. There's also a look at the anatomy of the human eye if you're so inclined.

If you want to try and learn a thing or two using Minecraft as the catalyst, this is a great option. Plus, the content will be free until June 30, which should give you plenty of time to digest it. Hopefully we're not all staying in our homes by then – but if we are, we'll maybe have learned a thing or two.