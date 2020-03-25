"Mars Horizon" Is Holding An Open Beta In April 2020

Auroch Digital announced today that they'll be holding an open beta for their upcoming strategy sim space exploration game, Mars Horizon. The game allows you to construct a base, design and build rockets to head to a destination, conduct missions throughout the known Solar System, and write your own history of space exploration as you see fit. All of which was created with support from the European Space Agency. You can read more about the Mars Horizon beta below along with the trailer, and you can sign up for it here.

The beta allows you to experience the journey as far as the Moon. The full game takes you to Mars and beyond. Undertake 14 milestone missions (out of 36 in the full game)

Choose to take on approximately 30 optional request missions

3 playable space agencies: ESA, NASA and Russia (5 in the full game)

Approximately 8 hours gameplay

Dozens of rocket parts, upgrades and payloads to research

Multiple buildings to unlock and construct

Hire, fire and even rename astronauts

Exciting narrative twists which can aid or hinder your goals