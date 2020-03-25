"Killing Eve": "Social Distancing" Is What Villanelle Calls "Tuesday"

Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle make their way back into our BBC America and AMC viewing lives for Killing Eve season 3 on April 26 – and it couldn't come a moment too soon. With everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic – from social distancing to self-quarantining – any chance at a quality "mental escape" is a welcome one (though we couldn't complain if the season dropped early).

One person not impacted by the whole "staying away from others" move is Comer's Villanelle – consider her the kind of "role model" in these trying times she (and we) never thought she could be:

The deadly duo look to be done with using each other as pincushions for bullets and sharp, metal object. This season, they're forging ahead and carving out new lives for themselves – but we get the feeling it won't be easy. Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle offered up some third season intel last month, offering clues to where Villanelle and Eve's paths will take them – as well as how the fallout from the second season finale impacts a number of other familiar faces (with preview images):

"A big theme for Villanelle is her trying to gauge some sense of control. She is a very free spirit, and she always seems to be under the thumb of this higher entity, whoever that may be. She's really trying to shake that off."

● Now that Eve's no longer a big fan of MI6, she's looking to take her career in a different direction – yet she just can't escape those pesky knives:

"She's a very, very bright woman who is good at whatever she decides to turn her hand to. She's also very, very good at making dumplings. And Sandra turns out to be incredibly good at making dumplings — and at butchering, actually."

● Konstantin's (Kim Bodnia) future was teased with a simple reminder that his daughter Irina is still alive.

● The mysterious fellow next to Villanelle in the clown photo above? That's Felix (Stefan Iancu) – a name and face to keep and eye on… especially since no other info was given out on his backstory or how he impacts our pair.

● While Eve and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) will find their relationship understandably "strained", their paths will cross again – but the trust levels are at an all-time low.

● Remember Eve's pseudo-husband Niko (Owen McDonnell)? First thing you should know is that he's alive. Second thing you should know is that after Villanelle framed him for murder… well… here's how Woodward Gentle explains it: "He's left in a really, really miserable place, but he's not dead. Miserable but not dead."

After viewers were promised "something" last week that didn't end up happening (trailer, most likely), they weren't left empty-handed – here's another look at Niko and a fresh looks at Kenny (Sean Delaney) in two new images: