Jesse Eisenberg Would Return as Lex Luthor: "Coolest Role to Play"

Jesse Eisenberg played Lex Luthor in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, to pretty mixed reviews. To be fair, the whole film got mixed reviews at best. He was one of the better parts if you ask me though. Since Justice League, the DCEU has been more focused on solo films, like Wonder Woman and Aquaman, and there hasn't been much chatter about if that continuity would continue. We last saw Lex on a boat with Deathstroke, so there are strands left dangling. Would Jesse Eisenberg come back though? According to an interview with The National, of course!

"That's the coolest role to play," Jesse Eisenberg said. "I don't even know if they know what they're doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they're doing with it. You can be as funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive [as you want]," he said. "The character is open to any interpretation. It's not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that's the kind of freeing role that actors like. Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that's the kind of thing I love."

Do you want to see Jesse Eisenberg return as Lex Luthor?