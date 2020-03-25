Humble Bundle Reveal Multiple New Titles, Including "Divinoids"

Humble Bundle revealed a number of games they'll be releasing in 2020, which included a brand new title coming to Humble Choice called Divinoids. The reveal came during their first-ever Humble Brag video that debuted yesterday. The game revealed during the event were The Iron Oath, Ring Of Pain, Prodeus, Wildfire, Fae Tactics, One Step From Eden, and Ambition: A Minuet in Power. We have a rundown of all the games below, including the quick five-minute video showing them off. Spring is looking good for Humble Bundle.
Divinoids is a desperate struggle between a society much like our own, and highly advanced aliens piloting shapeshifting mechanical monstrosities… where you play as the aliens.
Upcoming Titles One Step from Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, giving you the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts.
One Step From Eden – March 26th – PC, Nintendo Switch
In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.New Partnerships
Fae Tactics – Spring 2020 – PC, Nintendo Switch
Master the elements in this stealth game where everything burns. Start fires, freeze water, and move earth itself to outsmart superstitious enemies who fear your power. Rescue captive villagers and reclaim your home by turning the environment against the army sent to hunt you down.
Wildfire
In this romantic, rogue-lite visual novel, you are a woman of fashion in 18th century Paris who's been mysteriously abandoned by their fiancé. Seize love, wealth, and power, by any means necessary, in an adventure where your choices change the course of history.
Ambition: A Minuet in Power
Prodeus is the first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. Featuring an easy to use level editor and in-game community map workshop, it aims to reach the quality you expect from a AAA experience, while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware.
Prodeus
Roguelike flavour, card game pacing. Randomised, chaos embracing. Dungeon crawl in a card game, no walking required! No empty tiles, nowhere to hide. Manage inventory, strategise. Learn, adapt or face demise…
Ring of Pain
The Iron Oath is a turn-based tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world. Recruit, manage, and embark on missions with a band of mercenaries, testing the limits of their mortality.
The Iron Oath