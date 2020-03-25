Humble Bundle Reveal Multiple New Titles, Including "Divinoids"

Upcoming Titles

One Step From Eden – March 26th – PC, Nintendo Switch One Step from Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, giving you the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts.

Fae Tactics – Spring 2020 – PC, Nintendo Switch In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae. New Partnerships

Wildfire Master the elements in this stealth game where everything burns. Start fires, freeze water, and move earth itself to outsmart superstitious enemies who fear your power. Rescue captive villagers and reclaim your home by turning the environment against the army sent to hunt you down.

Ambition: A Minuet in Power In this romantic, rogue-lite visual novel, you are a woman of fashion in 18th century Paris who's been mysteriously abandoned by their fiancé. Seize love, wealth, and power, by any means necessary, in an adventure where your choices change the course of history.

Prodeus Prodeus is the first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. Featuring an easy to use level editor and in-game community map workshop, it aims to reach the quality you expect from a AAA experience, while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware.

Ring of Pain Roguelike flavour, card game pacing. Randomised, chaos embracing. Dungeon crawl in a card game, no walking required! No empty tiles, nowhere to hide. Manage inventory, strategise. Learn, adapt or face demise…

The Iron Oath The Iron Oath is a turn-based tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world. Recruit, manage, and embark on missions with a band of mercenaries, testing the limits of their mortality.