'Hellboy' Reboot Failed Because of Del Toro Fans Says David Harbour

Hellboy fans pretty soundly rejected last years attempt at a reboot starring Stranger Things fave David Harbour as Big Red. Right from the start, when director Guillermo del Toro and original star Ron Pearlman were not attached, quite a few fans were, to put it kindly, pissed. Even after trailers and and the film's release, it was never embraced and failed at the box office. The series is pretty dead now.

Star David Harbour, on an Instagram Live chat, put the blame on those fans of the original Hellboy films. He had this to say about the troubled film's failure:

"I think it failed before we began shooting because I think that people didn't want us to make the movie and for some reason there was like a big… Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they certainly – the loudness of the internet was like, 'We do not want you to touch this.' And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think had its problems but was a fun movie and then people were just very very against it and that's people's right but I learned my lesson in a lot of different ways," Harbour said.