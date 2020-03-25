Harry Potter Magical Beast Come to Life with Eaglemoss

Some of the best aspects of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is the mythical realm outside of the school's walls. Over the course of the 8 films, we already treated to a huge cast of mythical beasts like the Troll, Cerberus, Unicorn, and so much more. Eaglemoss is bringing some of those mythical animals to you with some magical statues. First up is Fawkes, Fawkes is the name of Dumbledore's Pheonix that we see throughout the series. Fawkes is displayed on a bird stands and his bring red color makes him definitely stand out. Next, we have the snake Nagini who also doubles as the final Horcrux in Deathly Hallows. This Harry Potter statue sis quite dynamic as it shows her in action striking in the air. The coiled detail on her is nice and would make a great piece for any Slytherin fans. The last Harry Potter mythical beast statue is my favorite of the lot as Buckbeak the Hippogriff makes his appearance. This beautiful creature stands tall and proud with all the mythical detail one needs for your magical collection.

Each of these Mythical Harry Potter Beast Statues from Eaglemoss is priced at $19.99. Each one will come with a collectible magazine and you can find Fawkes located here, Nagini here, and Buckbeak here.

It is magical out there.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Fawkes

Fawkes is an intelligent Phoenix with many abilities, which proved indispensable to both Albus Dumbledore and Harry Potter. Incredible courage and strength combine to make the Phoenix a fierce opponent. This fantastic hand-painted Fawkes figurine features him proudly sitting on his gold plated perch in Dumbledore's office. Accompanied by a full-color, glossy collectors guide looking at Fawkes' key moments and essential facts about J. K. Rowling's Wizarding World. It includes a snapshot of exclusive scenes from Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets plus memorable scenes of Fawkes demonstrating his immense strength by lifting Harry, Ron, Ginny and disgraced teacher Gilderoy Lockhart out of the Chamber.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Nagini (Snake) Figure

The final Horcrux, snake Nagini is the key to ending the Second Wizarding War and she slithers into our Wizarding World Figurine Collection! Once a beautiful shapeshifter Maledictus, Nagini is now locked in the form of a serpent – and serves Voldemort as both a venomous assassin and his final Horcrux. As the Dark Lords loyal servant, Nagini always warns him of dangers and attacks at his command. This highly detailed Nagini figurine captures the dangerous snake coiled on top of debris from the ruins of Hogwarts as seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. She rears her head ready to strike with her jaws wide open that reveal rows of sharp fangs. The figurine was meticulously hand-painted to show the pattern on her scales.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Buckbeak the Hippogriff

Collect your favorite magical beast, the unusual creature Buckbeak the Hippogriff from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban. This model of Buckbeak is finely crafted in metallic resin and hand-painted for incredible detail. He stands immensely proud on a gold display base ready to be placed on your desk or shelf. This magical creature's mighty eagle-like wings have been captured down, and his horse like body with his front legs, and head like a giant eagle, with a cruel, steel-colored beak and large, brilliantly orange eyes.