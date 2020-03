Harley Quinn/Punchline Fight Tops Advance Reorders

Okay, so retailers may not entirely sure what they are advance reordering for. Of for when. With distributors, printers and stores closed. But they have been doing it anyway. Here are a bunch of advance reorders from this past week… and it all seems to be about Batman, the Punchline/Harley Quinn fight and the Joker War, with Empyre starting to poke its nose through… Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

PUBLICATION PRICE PUBLISHER BATMAN #93 CARD STOCK FRANCESCO MATTINA VAR ED $4.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #93 $3.99 DC COMICS NIGHTWING #71 $3.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #93 1:25 THE DESIGNER VAR ED $3.99 DC COMICS EMPYRE #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG INHYUK LEE VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #7 FOC RIOS VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT BITTER ROOT #8 CVR B VISIONS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS FAITHLESS II #1 FOC ANKA VAR (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT NIGHTWING #71 ALAN QUAH VAR ED $3.99 DC COMICS STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #4 (OF 4) 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #2 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS RED MOTHER #5 FOC DOE VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT RETAILER SUMMIT 2020 EMPYRE #1 (OF 6) NOTO VAR (Net) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS (BUY – SELL) ALIENATED #3 (OF 6) FOC PEREZ VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CABLE #1 2ND PTG VAR DX $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-WOMAN #2 OLIVER MARVEL ZOMBIES VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 NAUCK VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #8 2ND PTG VAR DX $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BIRDS OF PREY #1 VAR ED $9.99 DC COMICS PUNISHER PRESENTS TP BARRACUDA MAX NEW PTG $17.99 MARVEL COMICS RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #4 CHATZOUDIS FOC BONUS VAR $3.99 DYNAMIC FORCES NEW WARRIORS #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #307 CVR D VIRGIN TAN & MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

PUBLICATION PRICE PUBLISHER AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TRANSFORMERS CLASSIC TV MAGAZINE MANGA HC VOL 01 PX ED $24.99 VIZ LLC AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 GARNEY DM V $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HARLEEN HC (MR) $29.99 DC COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS CRITICAL ROLE TP VOL 01 VOX MACHINA ORIGINS (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WICKED & DIVINE HC VOL 04 (MR) $64.99 IMAGE COMICS BATMAN TALES OF THE DEMON HC $49.99 DC COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES MARVELS 25TH ANNIVERSARY HC $50.00 MARVEL COMICS LOCKE & KEY MASTER EDITION HC VOL 03 $49.99 IDW PUBLISHING AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 QUESADA VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACK HAMMER JUSTICE LEAGUE HAMMER OF JUSTICE HC (C: 0-1-2) $29.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BATMAN WHO LAUGHS HC $29.99 DC COMICS BATMAN #91 $3.99 DC COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 CHO VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY WAR OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS JOKER A CELEBRATION OF 75 YEARS HC $39.99 DC COMICS LOCKE & KEY TP VOL 01 WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT $19.99 IDW PUBLISHING HISTORY OF MARVEL UNIV TREASURY ED TP RODRIGUEZ CVR DM VAR $29.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DOOMSDAY CLOCK HC PART 01 $24.99 DC COMICS DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ADVENTURES #1 (OF 12) $4.99 DC COMICS