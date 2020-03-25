Godzilla Poster Drop 3 From Mondo is on Thursday

Godzilla Poster drop number 3 happens Thursday from Mondo, featuring even more tributes to the King of All Monsters. Artists Matt Taylor, Phantom City Creative, Jason Edmiston, and another by Attack Peter will be available. Taylor covers Godzilla Vs Mechagodzilla, PCC does Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, Edmiston pays homage to the on-fire version of Big Green from Godzilla Vs. Destroyah, and Attack Peter gets another of the Latka Paper posters for EBIRAH, HORROR OF THE DEEP, otherwise known as Godzilla Vs. The Sea Monster. These will all be on The Drop tomorrow at 11 am CST.

Check them all out below!

First up is a completely gorgeous poster for GODZILLA VS MECHAGODZILLA by Matt Taylor. Matt's technicolor sensibilities are on full display here for the 1974 film (and fourteenth in Godzilla's Shōwa era) that sees Godzilla and the awesome King Caesar battle the titanic Mechagodzilla, a robot built by the Black Hole Planet 3 Aliens (aka Simians) to destroy Godzilla. As usual, Matt's color palette, composition, and illustration come together to form a stunning poster fit for the king of the monsters.

In addition to the excellent GODZILLA design used on our gallery postcards and letterpress prints, Phantom City Creative have conjured up an awesome poster for GHIDORAH, THE THREE-HEADED MONSTER. Directed by Ishiro Honda, this film introduces the world to King Ghidorah, a devastating three-headed, fire breathing monster from space – and one of Godzilla's most iconic foes. We love this poster and PCC's brilliant idea to portray the team up between Godzilla, Rodan, and Mothra against the might of King Ghidorah.

We're so excited to have a new poster by Jason Edmiston inspired by Godzilla's appearance from Heisei era's GODZILLA VS DESTOROYAH. Jason's artwork, originally an acrylic painting, details a beautifully rendered portrait of Godzilla. In the film, Godzilla's heart (which acts as a nuclear reactor) is nearing a nuclear meltdown, making the monster quite possibly the most powerful he's ever been. Jason's detailing of the radioactivity emanating within Godzilla is on point, and we're so happy with how this one turned out.

Last but not least, we have a second poster by Attack Peter for EBIRAH, HORROR OF THE DEEP! Also known as GODZILLA VS THE SEA MONSTER, this film sees Godzilla ally with Mothra to take on Ebirah, a giant crustacean kaiju. Peter yet again delivers an awesome illustration of the ensuing battle between the three monsters. This poster has been beautifully printed by Peter and was produced as a linocut print on Lokta paper – a handmade paper imported from Nepal. The second of three posters in this GODZILLA collection.