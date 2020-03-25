"Final Fantasy VII Remake" Cloud and More Get Statues from Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake is not that far away as fans are finally ready to sink their teeth into this classic video game. This remake has been in the works for a long time and we are so close to seeing the final masterpiece. Square Enix is already preparing your wallets for more good as they announce three new statuettes from character models from Final Fantasy VII. The three characters are Cloud, Sephiroth, and Aerith and each one is roughly 10 inches tall and highly detailed. Each one is perfect for any fans collection and the new remade look is something any dedicated fan can easily get behind.

Each statue whether its Cloud, Sephiroth, or Aerith are priced between $39.99 to $49.99. Pre-orders on all three are expected to ship out in August and you can find them located here.

Time for a remake.

Sephiroth Statuette

Product Description

Square Enix is happy to present a statuette of Sephiroth, from Final Fantasy VII Remake! Standing over 10 inches tall with a high attention to detail, Sephiroth is a fantastic addition to any Final Fantasy fan's collection. Each statuette includes display stand making it easy to display on a shelf or desk.

Product Features

10.6 inches (27cm)

Made of plastic

From Final Fantasy VII Remake

Highly detailed

Display stand makes it easy to display on a shelf or desk

Cloud Strife Statuette

Product Description

Square Enix is happy to present Cloud Strife, from Final Fantasy VII Remake, as a statuette! Standing over 9 inches tall with amazingly painted detail, Cloud is a fantastic addition to any Final Fantasy fan's collection. Each statuette includes display stand making it easy to display on a shelf or desk.

Product Features

9.40 inches (23.87cm)

Made of plastic

From Final Fantasy VII Remake

Highly detailed

Display stand makes it easy to display on a shelf or desk

Aerith Gainsborough Statuette

Product Description

Square Enix is happy to present Aerith Gainsborough, from Final Fantasy VII Remake, as a statuette! Standing about 9 inches tall with a high attention to detail, Aerith is a fantastic addition to any Final Fantasy fans collection. Each statuette includes display stand making it easy to display on a shelf or desk.

Product Features

9.1 inches (23.10cm)

Made of plastic

From Final Fantasy VII Remake

Highly detailed

Display stand makes it easy to display on a shelf or desk