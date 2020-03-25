Doctor Doom Gets All Star Wars-Midi-Chlorian In X-Men/Fantastic Four #3

Back in X-Men/Fantastic Four #1, we got a House Of X-style text page that laid out a new explanation for the Marvel Universe power set…

Ever since the accident that gave us our extra abilities, I've been trying to reconcile the high energy expenditure of each of our power sets with our seemingly unchanged individual energy intake. The most basic laws of physics make this seem impossible. At first I suspected we were absorbing energy from the air, possibly low-level radiation, but the numbers never added up. Then I came across the research of Dr. Rachna Koul, who specialized in imperiumology, the science of super-powers. She posited that superhumans are each connected to one or more intradimensional sources of energy, which she dubbed "Godpower." A solid theory, though I'm still unable to find that conduit in my studies of the Fantastic Four's power sets. Franklin's diminishing powers would appear to lend credence to the Godpower theory, as he seems to be running out of the energy needed to use his powers. If we were to believe there is a Godpower source, then it's possible that Franklin's connection to that source is broken. Whether or not it can be repaired depends on first proving its existence. Somehow.

Today however, Doctor Doom seems to have come up with the same thing independently, when trying to cure Franklin.

But turning it into a source of power for – everything. Naming them Von Doom Particles. And even a place to go…

…but all this talk of midichlorians, has someone been watching the Star Wars prequels too much. Midi-chlorians were intelligent microscopic life forms that lived symbiotically inside the cells of all living things. When present in sufficient numbers, they could allow their host to detect the pervasive energy field known as the Force. Midi-chlorian counts were linked to potential in the Force, ranging from normal Human levels of 2,500 per cell to the much higher levels of Jedi. Is this what we are getting wit Marvel now? A little closer to The Force? And is Doctor Doom going all Darth Vader on us? Will he have a red light saber by the end of all this? And is a fullblown Marvel/Star Wars crossover in the making? Might just be what the industry needs right now…

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 4)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Terry Dodson

A nation of mutants' lives is at stake while FRANKLIN RICHARDS makes a momentous decision! Will the FANTASTIC FOUR and X-MEN just

stand by and allow it to happen? Rated T+In Shops: Mar 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99